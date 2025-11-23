Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $9.53 Million Stock Position in Graham Holdings Company $GHC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Graham worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Graham by 68.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 100.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Graham by 500.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Graham presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Graham Trading Up 2.9%
GHC stock opened at $1,080.87 on Friday. Graham Holdings Company has a 1-year low of $840.50 and a 1-year high of $1,200.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,074.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1,015.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.86.
Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $14.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.36 by $1.72. Graham had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 14.93%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion.
Graham Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.
About Graham
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.
