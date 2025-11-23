Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $9.84 Million Holdings in Masco Corporation $MAS

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Masco worth $9,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Masco by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,872,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,673 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Masco by 16.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,789,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,708,000 after buying an additional 808,535 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,296,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,391,000 after buying an additional 60,672 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 47.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,253,000 after buying an additional 1,337,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,882,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,972,000 after acquiring an additional 155,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average is $67.21. Masco Corporation has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 1,317.38% and a net margin of 10.89%.The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Masco from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAS

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.