Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ADT Inc. $ADT

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189,720 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,800 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ADT worth $10,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ADT by 69.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in ADT by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ADT by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. ADT had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADT. Wall Street Zen lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

