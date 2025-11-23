Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,030,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 308,748 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 5.6% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,110,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 126,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 88,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Argus upped their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $340.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.59. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $386.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

