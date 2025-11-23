Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group set a $415.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.21.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $340.20 on Friday. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $386.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $18,579,549,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,571,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

