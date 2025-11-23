Brokers Issue Forecasts for KBR’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for KBR in a research report issued on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $3.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.87. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KBR’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS.
KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. KBR had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.
KBR Stock Up 1.4%
Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $40.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. KBR has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $62.14. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68.
KBR Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.
Institutional Trading of KBR
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at $700,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in KBR by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of KBR by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.
KBR Company Profile
KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
