Brokers Offer Predictions for Terex’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Terex in a research report issued on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 3.46%.The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Terex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on shares of Terex in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Terex from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.55.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34. Terex has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $58.66.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andra Rush purchased 2,120 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $98,770.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,690.52. The trade was a 9.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 565.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 167.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 65.3% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 6,800.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Articles

