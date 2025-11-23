Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Upgraded at Rothschild Redb

Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bruker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Redburn Partners set a $60.00 target price on Bruker in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price target on Bruker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $47.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.30. Bruker has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $860.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $114,003.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,016. This represents a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Ornell sold 6,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $243,087.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,268. The trade was a 15.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Bruker by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 47,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth $941,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter valued at $627,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

