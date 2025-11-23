Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Get Bullish alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Bullish in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Bullish from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bullish from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bullish in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, New Street Research set a $56.00 price target on shares of Bullish in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLSH

Bullish Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of NYSE:BLSH opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -774.40. The company has a quick ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 24.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Bullish has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.91 million. Bullish has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullish

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLSH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Bullish in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,423,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bullish in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Bullish in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bullish during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bullish during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000.

About Bullish

(Get Free Report)

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bullish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullish and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.