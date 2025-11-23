Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts Stronger Earnings for Immatics

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immatics in a report released on Wednesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.09) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.15). The consensus estimate for Immatics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Immatics’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 146.13%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IMTX. Zacks Research upgraded Immatics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Immatics from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Immatics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Immatics stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. Immatics has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Immatics by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Immatics in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Immatics during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Immatics during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

