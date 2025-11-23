Capital Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Capital Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total value of $1,113,284.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,931,933.22. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,610. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,357 shares of company stock worth $10,607,215. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6%

AMZN opened at $220.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Rothschild Redb cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.70.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

