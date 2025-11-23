Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) and Reliance (NYSE:RS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) and Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Get Reliance alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Reliance and Capstone Copper, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliance 0 5 3 0 2.38 Capstone Copper 0 0 0 0 0.00

Reliance presently has a consensus target price of $323.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.34%. Given Reliance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Reliance is more favorable than Capstone Copper.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliance 5.23% 10.37% 7.24% Capstone Copper 3.89% 2.62% 1.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Reliance and Capstone Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

79.3% of Reliance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Capstone Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Reliance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reliance and Capstone Copper”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliance $13.92 billion 1.03 $875.20 million $13.68 20.12 Capstone Copper $1.60 billion 0.00 $82.91 million $0.11 N/A

Reliance has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Copper. Capstone Copper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Reliance beats Capstone Copper on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reliance

(Get Free Report)

Reliance, Inc. operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, which primarily include small machine shops and fabricators. The company was formerly known as Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. and changed its name to Reliance, Inc. in February 2024. Reliance, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Capstone Copper

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico. The company also owns a 100% interest in copper-iron-gold Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile. The company was formerly known as Capstone Gold Corp. and changed its name to Capstone Mining Corp. in February 2006. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.