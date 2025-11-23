Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,005 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,642,000. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth $22,485,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 17,284.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,663,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after buying an additional 1,654,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,466,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,891,000 after buying an additional 984,779 shares during the period. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth about $11,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DV stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $188.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.43 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.59%. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. DoubleVerify has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Lucy Stamell Dobrin sold 6,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $92,747.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 4,096 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $53,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,949.99. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,488 shares of company stock worth $157,255. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

