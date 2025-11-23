Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,900 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,219,000 after buying an additional 35,130 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,639,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,395,000 after acquiring an additional 410,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,997,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,230.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,739,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total value of $629,118.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,073.62. The trade was a 35.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $1,605,629.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,620,096.85. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.06.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $91.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.33. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.68 and a twelve month high of $121.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.80 and its 200 day moving average is $102.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 2.77%.BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

