Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Buys New Position in Ur Energy Inc $URG

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 164,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ur Energy by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ur Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ur Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ur Energy in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ur Energy in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ur Energy from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ur Energy in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.15 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded Ur Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Ur Energy from $2.70 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Ur Energy from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ur Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.41.

In other Ur Energy news, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 226,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $292,352.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 430,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,484.32. This trade represents a 34.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary C. Huber sold 50,000 shares of Ur Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 541,609 shares in the company, valued at $698,675.61. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,255,279 shares of company stock worth $1,824,411 in the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of URG opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.96. Ur Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

