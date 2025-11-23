Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 10,100 ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 112.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $17.18 on Friday. ADMA Biologics Inc has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ADMA Biologics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

