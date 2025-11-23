Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Decreases Position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. $HOUS

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,575 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,090,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,601,000 after purchasing an additional 60,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 87,113 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 111.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 1,200,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 9.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,851,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 159,046 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOUS stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.30). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOUS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Anywhere Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anywhere Real Estate from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Compass Point set a $11.00 target price on Anywhere Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.25.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

