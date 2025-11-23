Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,770 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 40.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider John Page Goodson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $1,438,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 157,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,214.02. The trade was a 48.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:CCCS opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $12.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $267.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.