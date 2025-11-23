Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Has $102,000 Stake in MannKind Corporation $MNKD

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,865 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in MannKind were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MannKind alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MannKind by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,322,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,131,000 after buying an additional 1,263,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,617,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,494,000 after purchasing an additional 831,478 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,822,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,198 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the first quarter worth $17,011,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in MannKind by 7.2% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,982,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 201,225 shares in the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Price Performance

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.11. MannKind Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07.

Insider Transactions at MannKind

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. MannKind had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $82.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MannKind Corporation will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MannKind news, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $250,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,032,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,949.42. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sanjay R. Singh sold 18,777 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $94,448.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 455,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,711.33. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNKD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MannKind from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MannKind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MannKind presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MannKind

MannKind Profile

(Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.