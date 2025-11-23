Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Has $145,000 Stock Holdings in Clipper Realty Inc. $CLPR

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Free Report) by 80.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,959 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd owned 0.25% of Clipper Realty worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 12.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 35.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 21.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 21.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 81,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLPR. Zacks Research lowered Clipper Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Clipper Realty Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of CLPR opened at $3.64 on Friday. Clipper Realty Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.93%.

Clipper Realty Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Featured Stories

