Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Invests $101,000 in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. $XERS

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 37,949 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 29,614 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 42,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $334,477.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 219,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,968.96. This represents a 16.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Beth Hecht sold 16,667 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $123,335.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,336,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,892,638.20. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 97,641 shares of company stock worth $750,859 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XERS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xeris Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xeris Biopharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.58.

Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

