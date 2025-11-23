Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Invests $118,000 in Digital Turbine, Inc. $APPS

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth about $12,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,869,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,080,000 after purchasing an additional 893,035 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 29,604.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 818,562 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 241.2% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 730,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 516,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APPS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $486.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $8.28.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $140.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.00 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

