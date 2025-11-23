Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Invests $129,000 in Wipro Limited $WIT

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 16.0% in the second quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 27,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 2.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 215,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wipro by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 69,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.40 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of Wipro from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wipro in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

