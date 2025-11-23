Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Invests $130,000 in Ocugen, Inc. $OCGN

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in Ocugen by 108.8% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 38,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OCGN stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16. Ocugen, Inc. has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $362.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Ocugen had a negative return on equity of 255.25% and a negative net margin of 1,197.71%.The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. On average, analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocugen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

