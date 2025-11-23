Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Invests $130,000 in Pitney Bowes Inc. $PBI

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,660,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,313,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,890,000 after purchasing an additional 151,353 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth approximately $5,322,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth approximately $3,316,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pitney Bowes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $9.64 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.45 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 40.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Pitney Bowes declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 18.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Pitney Bowes

In related news, Director Brent D. Rosenthal purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $35,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,910. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

