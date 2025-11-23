Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Invests $207,000 in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.3% in the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 11,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 15.7% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 29,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total value of $233,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,351.71. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $3,014,500.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55,866 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,549.76. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $229.00 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.11 and a 1 year high of $249.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 33.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LECO. Zacks Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital set a $285.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

