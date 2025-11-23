Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Invests $89,000 in i-80 Gold Corp. $IAUX

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 148,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in i-80 Gold by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 81.8% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 53,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its position in i-80 Gold by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27,502 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in i-80 Gold by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 48,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in i-80 Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IAUX opened at $0.99 on Friday. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $790.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

