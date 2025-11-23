Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. $COMM

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 81.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,200 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CommScope were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 244.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,498,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743,929 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth $32,806,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter worth $13,507,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the second quarter valued at $13,842,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in CommScope in the first quarter valued at $6,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. Bank of America upped their price target on CommScope from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CommScope to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of COMM opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.43. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. CommScope had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

