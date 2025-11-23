Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Makes New $72,000 Investment in FIGS, Inc. $FIGS

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FIGS by 12,795.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter worth $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at $79,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in FIGS in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other FIGS news, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 22,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $168,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 845,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,247,099.55. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 23,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $172,600.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,274,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,074.99. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,282 shares of company stock valued at $842,076. Insiders own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIGS shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $5.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.80 and a beta of 1.34. FIGS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FIGS had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $151.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. FIGS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

