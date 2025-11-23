Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,900 Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of Z. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 288.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 352.0% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:Z opened at $71.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -508.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.75. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.51 and a 1-year high of $93.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.28 million. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zillow Group

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 22,510 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $2,047,734.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 144,549 shares in the company, valued at $13,149,622.53. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $2,249,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,298.54. This represents a 22.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 144,219 shares of company stock worth $11,730,526 in the last three months. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.