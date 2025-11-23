Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 83,100 Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. $LCTX

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LCTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 86,970 shares in the last quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 495,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 155,760 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.77. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 374.84%.The firm had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

