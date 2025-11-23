Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Sells 16,055 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. $KELYA

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,055 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Quarry LP bought a new position in Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter worth $136,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kelly Services

In related news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 7,840 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $100,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 79,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,112.26. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicola M. Soares sold 27,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $368,143.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 40,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,999.62. This trade represents a 40.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KELYA. Wall Street Zen lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Kelly Services Stock Up 2.4%

KELYA stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $292.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.86. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $15.71.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.80 million. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. Kelly Services has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.70%.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

