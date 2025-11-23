Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Takes $117,000 Position in GrafTech International Ltd. $EAF

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 2,978.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39,201 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 653.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 148,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 129,169 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GrafTech International by 34.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,619,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,988 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GrafTech International presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.25.

GrafTech International Price Performance

NYSE:EAF opened at $12.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $22.60.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Profile

(Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.