Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Takes $121,000 Position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation $DVAX

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 5,485.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.00 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

