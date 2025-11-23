Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Takes $140,000 Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited $HMY

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 69.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,257 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,840,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,191,000 after acquiring an additional 241,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

HMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Investec upgraded Harmony Gold Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of HMY stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0893 per share. This represents a yield of 98.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

