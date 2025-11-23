Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in 908 Devices Inc. $MASS

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in 908 Devices by 453.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in 908 Devices by 541.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 115.6% during the first quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Stock Performance

MASS opened at $5.91 on Friday. 908 Devices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $213.88 million, a P/E ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 million. 908 Devices has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MASS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Leerink Partners raised 908 Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on 908 Devices

Insider Transactions at 908 Devices

In other 908 Devices news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 4,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $38,842.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 92,930 shares in the company, valued at $841,016.50. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,593 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Profile

(Free Report)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.