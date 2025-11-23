Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. $CHPT

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 229,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd owned about 1.00% of ChargePoint at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John David Vice sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $26,631.01. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 123,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,141.05. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,426 shares of company stock valued at $83,691. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHPT. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $12.00 price objective on ChargePoint and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $11.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.56.

CHPT stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of $184.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

