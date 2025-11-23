Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Dropbox, Inc. $DBX

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in Dropbox by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 250.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 29.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dropbox by 30.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $29.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $33.33.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.59 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Dropbox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $45,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 467,121 shares in the company, valued at $14,130,410.25. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 101,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $3,058,278.41. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 336,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,037,090 over the last three months. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

