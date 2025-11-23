Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Dropbox, Inc. $DBX

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in Dropbox by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 250.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 29.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dropbox by 30.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Trading Up 2.8%
Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $29.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $33.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $45,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 467,121 shares in the company, valued at $14,130,410.25. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 101,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $3,058,278.41. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 336,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,037,090 over the last three months. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
