Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Stoneridge, Inc. $SRI

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 22NW LP lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 374.8% in the first quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,627,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after buying an additional 1,284,866 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Stoneridge by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 954,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 28,037 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stoneridge by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 751,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 158,147 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Stoneridge by 17,284.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 702,284 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 533,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 363,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SRI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.57. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.39%.The business had revenue of $210.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.14 million. Stoneridge has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

