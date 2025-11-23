CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $42.00 price objective on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st.

CNP opened at $39.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 11.37%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.70%.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Smith sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $240,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 65,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,354.91. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 31,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

