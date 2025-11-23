Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Down 7.5% – Here’s What Happened

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $229.03 and last traded at $223.1310. 337,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,157,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Centrus Energy from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Northland Securities set a $275.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.60.

Centrus Energy Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 84.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Centrus Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile



Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

