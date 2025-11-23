CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.71.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$11.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.98. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$5.59 and a one year high of C$12.10.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 8.62%.The company had revenue of C$623.22 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.8600646 EPS for the current year.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

