Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 6,374 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF $NYF

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.79% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5,711.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average is $52.58. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.04 and a one year high of $54.30.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

