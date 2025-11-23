Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Capital Southwest Corporation $CSWC

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 402.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,778 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.67% of Capital Southwest worth $7,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,170,000. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,407,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 257,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 183,313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 300,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 105,845 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth $2,054,000. 23.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Noble Financial upgraded Capital Southwest to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Capital One Financial set a $22.00 price target on Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.64.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Capital Southwest Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 39.95% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Corporation will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1934 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.10%.

About Capital Southwest

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.