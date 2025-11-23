Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.53, for a total transaction of $2,361,002.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,265.99. The trade was a 37.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total value of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,487.60. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $5,007,328. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TYL. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $660.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.4%

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $472.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $450.00 and a 52-week high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.300-11.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.