Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.84 Million Stake in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ameren were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEE. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Ameren by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 519,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,904,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ameren by 6.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,707,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,990,000 after acquiring an additional 96,162 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.2% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in Ameren by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 41,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,242,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 192,808 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $659,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,183,821.12. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Stock Up 1.1%

AEE stock opened at $104.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. Ameren Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $106.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Ameren from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $113.00 target price on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Ameren to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

