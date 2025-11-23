Cetera Investment Advisers Has $7.43 Million Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after buying an additional 86,878 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $706,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 23,585 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BATS VUSB opened at $49.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.81. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.