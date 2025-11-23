Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Garmin were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Garmin by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total transaction of $2,371,760.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,668.16. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Garmin from $167.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.50.

Garmin Stock Up 2.7%

GRMN opened at $192.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.20. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $169.26 and a twelve month high of $261.69.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.99. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.150 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

