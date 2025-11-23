Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October $POCT

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.81% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POCT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 302,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 101,825 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 78.5% during the first quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 23,449 shares during the period. PTM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.2% in the first quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 8.5%

POCT opened at $42.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.97. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $859.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.