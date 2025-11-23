Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in Crh Plc $CRH

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CRH were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the second quarter worth $4,089,000. Creative Planning increased its position in CRH by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CRH by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 517,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,484,000 after purchasing an additional 380,666 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in CRH by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 12,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,803,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock opened at $110.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.90. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $121.99.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on CRH from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CRH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.54.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

